Luxury Gold Increases Launched New eLearning Program
Travel Agent September 04, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel Advisors can now deepen their knowledge of the brand and increase their sales with the new Luxury Gold Masterclass. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Created with Travel Advisors in mind to help increase their earning potential, Luxury Gold is delighted to announce the launch of its brand-new eLearning program, the Luxury Gold Masterclass, offered through The Travel Corporation’s Travel Agent Academy. The program has been designed with an interactive suite of user-friendly modules, providing Advisors the knowledge and tools to better sell its luxury guided journeys in a time-efficient manner while thanking them for their dedication with exciting rewards.
travAlliancemedia Announces TravelPulse MexicoTravel Agent
“Our new Luxury Gold Masterclass offers Travel Advisors the opportunity to become a Luxury Gold Expert and increase their sales through up-to-date information on our incredible journeys, offerings and in-depth knowledge to delight their clients with,” shared Jon Grutzner, president of Luxury Gold. “Ultimately, we created the Masterclass with our loyal Advisors in mind to help them sell journeys beyond the ordinary and we are rewarding them for their commitment by offering eligibility for FAM trips and opportunities to earn discounts on our journeys.”
The eLearning platform is divided into three levels and Travel Advisors can access the first level, Sapphire, which is available now. The modules cover an introduction to the brand, the Luxury Gold difference, tools for selling the journeys and information on the brand’s one-of-a-kind Chairman’s Collection consisting of exceptional VIP experiences, personally curated by The Travel Corporation (TTC)’s Chairman, Mr. Stanley Tollman.
Travel Advisors can now register for the eLearning program by following this link, offering three simple steps toward success after registering through the TTC Academy and receiving a welcome email to sign up and begin the Luxury Gold Masterclass.
SOURCE: Luxury Gold press release.
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS