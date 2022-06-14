Last updated: 08:54 AM ET, Tue June 14 2022

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Offering 50% Commission for a Limited Time

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana by Karisma
Laid-back luxury is the Margaritaville mantra. (photo via Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma)

Travel advisors can now earn 50 percent commission on any booking at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana for travel between June 4 and December 31, 2022 for the first 1,000 bookings made with Karisma Hotels & Resorts through August 30.

Along with the new advisor commission incentive, Karisma Hotels & Resorts is also extending its Family & Friends promotion for travel advisors visiting the property through December 15, 2022. Bookings for the promotion, which allows travel advisors to book up to nine additional rooms under a Family & Friends discount, must be completed by August 30.

“We’d like to formally thank all the travel agents that work with our brand for all their continuous hard work in creating the best travel experiences for our consumers,” said Marilyn Cairo, Vice President of Global Sales at Premier Worldwide Marketing. “To express our gratitude, we’d love to give back and invite them to experience the laid-back luxury of our beautiful resort that they continue to book for their clients.”

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana opened in November 2021; located on beautiful Playa Juanillo in the Dominican Republic, it features 228 suites and 40 villas, 10 dining and drinking venues and much more, all in Margaritaville’s signature laid-back style.

