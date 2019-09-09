MAST Hosts Successful Summer Workshops
Janeen Christoff September 09, 2019
MAST Travel Network hosted its Summer Workshops regional meetings series
The series took place at nine locations throughout the midwest during the month of August starting August 1, 2019, and wrapping up on August 22, 2019.
John Werner, MAST’s president and COO, began the day discussing best practices regarding customer liability waivers, travel insurance issues, and effective customer and supplier communications methods.
Werner said: “You have to protect yourself,” while discussing tools such as MAST’s digital document signing platform.
MAST’s Strategic Development Manager, Stephanie Werner, spoke on MAST programs and support services for members such as Xpedition training courses and MAST Rewards program. The Summer Worships series focused around MAST’s 2019 educational theme–“Adopting New Practices”.
Travel agents gathered in cities, including Glen Ellyn, Hoffman Estates, Palos Heights, Rock Island, Edwardsville and Normal and Deerfield, Illinois, as well as Appleton and Waukesha, Wisconsin. They met with preferred MAST suppliers who presented information in a mini-seminar format. Suppliers discussed sales strategies and did demos of their agent portals and booking platforms.
MAST travel agents also had the chance to participate in the organization’s International Travel Forum, which took place June 20, 2019, in Oak Brook, Illinois. The event gave agents the chance to gain knowledge of MAST preferred suppliers during short 10-minute meetings and also to choose to take advantage of one of two workshops: “Beginner Steps to Improve Your Company Branding & Marketing” and “Advancing Beyond the Social Media and Marketing Norm.”
A virtual option allowed agents who were not able to attend the event the chance to do so from their office.
