MAST Travel Network Hosts Virtual Night in Louisville
Travel Agent MAST Travel Network Theresa Norton May 11, 2020
MAST Travel Network’s annual conference went virtual this year and attracted more than 180 travel advisors and preferred suppliers.
The conference, which was scheduled for April 22-26 in Louisville, Ky., was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This was a big deal for us, as it is not something we’ve ever done,” said John Werner, MAST president and COO. “The virtual night in Louisville was significant as the industry has had to cancel events, yet we were still able to put something together that was a great success.”
The virtual event consisted of a tour of Louisville’s attractions, a virtual horse race, a fascinator/hat contest, and bourbon tasting – excursions and events that would’ve been held had the conference gone on live.
The virtual tour included stops at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, the Muhammad Ali Center, Marengo Caves, Jonabell Farm and Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. Members voted on a mock horse race and participated in a virtual Kentucky bourbon tasting featuring Evan Williams, Four Roses, and Old Forester bourbons.
The virtual night in Louisville wrapped up with a brief presentation on next year’s location for the MAST Annual Conference which will be held April 29-May 2 at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Fla.
MAST is a travel agency network with over 225 agency members throughout North America, primarily in the Midwest.
For more information on MAST Travel Network, Louisville, Kentucky
For more Travel Agent News
More by Theresa Norton
ASTA, Oasis Travel Network Reach Pioneering Membership Deal
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS