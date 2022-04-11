Last updated: 12:25 PM ET, Mon April 11 2022

Master a Lucrative Market, Network and Win Prizes at the Luxury Travel Expo

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke April 11, 2022

Luxury Travel & Destination Expo Lobby
Luxury Travel & Destination Expo Lobby. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Rewarding travel advisors with the highest commissions needed to elevate their business, luxury travel is considered to be the holy grail of travel sales and this month's Luxury Travel & Destination Expo is the perfect opportunity to get a foothold in the marketplace.

The two-day virtual event will take place live on April 20-21 from 2-5 p.m. ET and feature insightful panel discussions, interviews and live webinars in addition to awesome prizes including a free stay in Las Vegas.

Attendees will also be able to virtually navigate through the trade show floors to meet with suppliers to acquire the knowledge and tools they need to successfully sell luxury travel.

Click here to register for free right now.

Participating suppliers at this spring's event will include award-winning brands and destinations such as Villas of Distinction, British Virgin Islands, The Florida Keys & Key West, U.S Virgin Islands, Malta Tourism Authority, Caesars Entertainment, Sanctuary Cap Cana, Los Cabos Tourism and AMR Collection.

Villas of Distinction will host a live webinar on Wednesday, April 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by a live webinar hosted by the British Virgin Islands on Thursday, April 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

As mentioned, attendees will also have several shots to come away with exciting prizes, including a $100 Prepaid Visa Card from Villas of Distinction and a two-night stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas courtesy of Caesars Entertainment.

Luxury Travel & Destination Expo Auditorium
Luxury Travel & Destination Expo Auditorium. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Click here to register for next week's Luxury Expo. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and webinars and to register to participate in past events on demand.

Meanwhile, you can sign up here to receive TravelPulse in your inbox every morning.

