Master Family Travel, Win Prizes and More During March's Virtual Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke March 07, 2021
Travel advisors looking to improve their knowledge, connect with fellow travel professionals and suppliers and expand their network all from the safety and comfort of home while having a shot to win awesome prizes won't want to miss this month's Selling Groups & Family Travel Expo.
The two-day live virtual event will take place March 17-18 from 2-5 p.m. ET and is free to attend for qualified travel advisors.
Expanding your expertise and prowess when it comes to group sales, including the ongoing trend of multigenerational family travel, is a surefire way to boost your business amid these challenging times. Participating suppliers include Visit FLORIDA, The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel, AMResorts' Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Trump International Beach Resort and Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV). Visit FLORIDA will even host a webinar on Wednesday, March 17 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Attendees can also look forward to the networking lounge where they can connect with fellow advisors and suppliers to share questions, experiences and ideas.
As mentioned, participating advisors will also have a shot to win multiple prizes during the two-day event, including a three-night stay for two guests and a 30 percent discount for any spa treatment from Dreams Natura Resort & Spa and a Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel Destination Swag Bag.
In the past, travel advisors have raved about the speed and convenience of these informative expos, and that's unlikely to change in 2021. "I appreciated the ability to look up various components provided by suppliers without having a bundle of paper. It was very informative," said one travel advisor last year.
Click here to register for this months' 2021 Family Travel Expo. Travel advisors can also visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and webinars and to register to participate in past events on demand.
