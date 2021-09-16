Master the Destination Wedding and Honeymoon Market at the 2021 Virtual Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke September 16, 2021
The Destination Weddings, Honeymoons and Romance Expo is returning for a second and final time in 2021, offering one last excellent opportunity for participating travel professionals to experience the latest romance travel products, connect with suppliers and their colleagues and even win some awesome prizes.
Taking place live on September 22-23 from 2-5 p.m. ET, the two-day virtual event will allow attendees to learn about the top products, properties and destinations as it pertains to romance from the convenience of their home office. Travel advisors will also secure the tools and tips needed to effectively market and sell weddings and honeymoons to increase their commission potential.
Conquering this niche market is a surefire way to boost your business as approximately 99 percent of married couples will take a honeymoon at some point. Research shows that nearly one in four marriages result in a destination wedding with travelers taking more than 340,000 destination weddings annually.
The easy-to-navigate exhibit hall will be the starting point for attendees, who can pop in and out of various supplier booths where they'll find detailed background information on each brand as well as videos and media that can be shared to their clients via social media. Live webinars and a networking lounge also await. The expo's virtual briefcase tool even allows travel professionals to conveniently download information and save it for later.
The list of suppliers for this year's event is an impressive one and includes Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Palace Resorts, Hotel Xcaret Arte, Belize Tourism, Elite Island Resorts, Naples CVB, Malta Tourism Authority, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Princess Hotels, AMR Collection, Florida Keys & Key West and VRetreats.
Oasis Hotels & Resorts will host a live webinar on September 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET, followed by another live webinar from Palace Resorts and Hotel Xcaret at 4:30 p.m. ET. On September 23, Belize Tourism and Elite Island Resorts will join forces to host a live webinar at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Notable prizes up for grabs this September include an all-inclusive four-night stay at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis in an ocean view room from Oasis, a three-night stay for two at Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana on behalf of AMR Collection and a 20 percent discount for Ecumenical Chapel from Hotel Xcaret Arte. Meanwhile, Elite Island Resorts will award three nights at The Verandah Resort & Spa in Antigua and three nights at St. James’s Club, Morgan Bay in Saint Lucia.
Click here to complete your registration for this month's 2021 Destination Weddings, Honeymoons and Romance Expo and visit virtualtravelevents.com/calendar to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS