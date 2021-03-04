Last updated: 03:02 PM ET, Thu March 04 2021

Mazatlan to Host Tianguis Turistico 2021

Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz March 04, 2021

Buildings,Mazatlan, Coastline, water, ocean, pacific, architecture, cafe, bar, restaurants, spanish ,islands, palm trees (photo via Travel_Bug / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mazatlán has once again been designated the host of Mexico Tianguis, now a virtual event on March 23 and 24, 2021.

Tianguis, the country’s largest tourism event, will be virtual, but some of the events will be held within Mazatlán, which has remained open as a tourist location throughout the pandemic. Hundreds of tour operators, hotels, travel agents and other companies will be in attendance.

Mazatlán was even able to host Fiesta Amigos 2020 during the pandemic, using COVID-19 protocols, which allowed the tourism industry to operate fully.

“We feel very proud and recognized by the designation of Mazatlán for another Tianguis Turístico. Not only the preference of consumers have added interest of tour operators and airlines for Mazatlán, but it has also generated a lot of interest to considerable amounts of public and private investments, even during the new normal. Recently, the new soccer and baseball stadiums were inaugurated along with the refurbishing of the hotel zone main avenue, the city main avenue and some others, extending the length of the bicycle paths,” said Oscar Perez Barros, Secretary of Tourism for the state.

“In a few months we will inaugurate Parque Central (or Central Park), a facility featuring diverse attractions that tourists will enjoy, including the brand new Sea of Cortez Aquarium, three times larger than the current aquarium and the most important in Latin America. Other investments include prestigious hotel brands such as Fiesta Americana, Hilton, Marriott, Hyde by Accor and Fiesta Inn by Posadas,” added Perez Barros.

For more information about the event, please visit Tianguis Turistico. For information about Mazatlán’s COVID-19 protocol, please click here.

