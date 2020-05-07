MeliaPro Travel Offers Virtual Communities for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Melia Hotels International Janeen Christoff May 07, 2020
MeliaPro Travel has created a new virtual community to stay connected to its travel advisor community.
Virtual communities have been set up in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and LATAM via private Facebook groups that has been created exclusively for MeliaPro travel advisors.
Each group offers remote learning opportunities called MeliaPro Travel Labs with live events that include webinars, workshops, industry roundtables and more led by the company’s general managers and tourism industry experts as well as Melia’s sales team and hotel staff.
In order to join the group, travel advisors need to create an account with MeliaPro. Advisors who join the program receive other added benefits, including exclusive rates, instant commissions, loyalty programs, access to easy booking tools and more.
