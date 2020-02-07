Millennial Travel Forum Attendees Share Elite Island Resorts Strategies
Elite Island Resorts operates all-inclusive properties in four Caribbean destinations and Panama, but its five Antigua properties span the gamut from family-friendly to five-star luxury, providing agents with options that accommodate nearly every type of traveler.
Agents who gathered in December at travAlliancemedia’s Millennial Travel Forum (MTF) in Antigua & Barbuda, co-sponsored by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) and Elite Island Resorts (EIR), recently shared insider sales strategies for selling these diverse properties.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa
This adults-only beachside all-inclusive resort is well-suited to millennial clients as well as to travelers seeking relaxed, warm-weather in casually elegant surroundings.
The property’s contemporary suites are all unique and feature an artistic flair. Facilities include three restaurants, a full-service spa, four bars and a traditional Caribbean rum shack, plus a full-service spa and a free-form swimming pool with a waterfall feature. The property is set along a secluded, three-quarter-mile white sand beach.
“I absolutely loved Galley Bay,” said Hersh of Travel Edge. “The Gaugin Suites are out of this world. Having a private plunge pool is, of course, amazing as well. I would sell this to honeymooners, babymooners and couples looking for a relaxing vacation in a gorgeous location.”
Hammock Cove Antigua
Located adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park on a bluff overlooking a protected bay, luxury resort Hammock Cove offers an exclusive experience for discerning travelers. The property’s 42 villa suites feature private balconies, infinity-edge plunge pools and guest ambassador service.
Gourmet cuisine is curated by Michelin-trained chef Marco Festini, while facilities include a full-service spa, tiered swimming pools, a fitness center and 24-hour room service.
The adults-only, 42-villa resort’s beautiful natural landscape will prove a strong draw for Instagram-obsessed travelers. “It’s the year of IG (Instagram) pictures and people will do anything for the IG-worthy picture,” said Kacie Walls of Travelista Travels. “The swing right on the balcony with the pool definitely just sells itself to the client. You have the plunge pool, swing and ocean water right there, [which] makes for an easy sell and IG-worthy picture.”
“Our agency focuses on luxury travel, and the room product certainly fits the bill,” said Samantha Collum of River Oaks Travel Agency.
“The hanging chair and private plunge pool are perfect for a romantic getaway, but I could also see the resort serving as the perfect spot for a high-end girls trip (with) Instagram-worthy photo spots, fantastic mixology and top-shelf cocktails and all-around good service.”
Pineapple Beach Club
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua is a 180-room casual all-inclusive resort set along a typically secluded, quarter-mile white sand Antigua beachfront, with three restaurants and two beachfront grill eateries.
MTF agents say the resort’s casual food options are highlighted by the Outhouse, an open-air, hilltop Caribbean barbecue restaurant. Guests can’t leave without personalizing their visit by signing their own small wooden wall board.
“I absolutely loved the food at The Outhouse at Pineapple Beach Club,” said Hersh. “The concept of the restaurant is so unique, and I love that so many slabs of wood are signed by guests who have stayed at the resort. The old English phone booth is a nice touch to the ambiance, in addition to the floating lights. I would easily sell this to groups of friends and multi-generational families.”
The Verandah Resort & Spa
The 186-room Verandah Resort & Spa is designed to satisfy vacationers of all ages, with two-bedroom villas offering private plunge pools, and facilities including four restaurants, a coffee and pastry shop, a kid’s club with a pirate ship playground and splash pool, a full-service spa.
“I think it is so perfect for families with multi-aged children,” said Hersh. “There is so much to do at the resort, the pools and beaches were not crowded and having the two-bedroom suite with the private pool is awesome for parents with children.”
St. James Club & Villas
EIR’s largest property, the 248-room St. James Club offers a full menu of facilities, amenities and services that make this resort a natural choice for millennials traveling as part of families. The property incorporates two white-sand beaches and also offers six swimming pools (including three adults-only pools and one children’s pool).
There are also five restaurants, a full-service spa and a 4,000 square foot, state-of-the-art fitness center. There’s an extensive watersports program and excursion desk, and the resort’s view overlooking Mamora Bay offers one of the island’s most romantic and picturesque locations.
“The St. James Club offers travelers some of everything,” said Stephen Scott of Travel Hub 365/Protravel International. “I’ve seen a larger number of older clientele here and I think that as events like [the MTF Forum] continue to happen here, the visitor population will become younger. The number of watersports and unique activities here lend themselves to a younger clientele.”
