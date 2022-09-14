MSC Cruises Announces New MICE Campaign for Travel Advisors
September 14, 2022
MSC Cruises announced a new campaign with travel agents to attract meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) business for the cruise line’s winter 2022-2023 season.
The campaign was spawned as a result of requests from travel advisors, multinational companies and event agencies who have all reported an upturn in demand for MICE business, which struggled due to coronavirus-related restrictions.
MSC Cruises’ commercial teams will engage with agents throughout September to explain the attractions and benefits for MICE clients onboard the line’s existing 19 ships, with two new vessels set to join its fleet later this year, MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa.
Each ship has its own theatre, conference rooms, dining rooms, bars and lounges that can all be branded and adapted to the MICE clients’ wishes. Every sailing is staffed with experienced Events Managers who can organize various onboard and ashore activities.
“Our ships have great advantages over hotels and resorts as venues for MICE venues, no matter the size and scale of the business,” MSC Cruises vice president Achille Staiano said. “There are many more options for food and beverage, an array of different entertainment attractions to enjoy and, of course, different destinations to explore and discover, plus all on one voyage.”
“Following the MICE market’s very challenging past 24 months we are really looking forward to play our part and help our network of agents to offer some incredible opportunities for their clients,” Staiano continued.
Venues, menus, gifts, daily programs, signage and LED screens can also be customized and the cruise line can also design tailor-made shore excursions and personalize entertainment programs.
Last month, MSC Cruises announced MSC Seascape would have a unique amusement ride, dubbed ROBOTRON, when it debuts in December. The attraction is a robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests and offers the thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalized music experience.
