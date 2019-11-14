NEST Celebrates Top-Producing Travel Advisors
Travel Agent November 14, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Members were honored with a sailing onboard AmaWaterways’ AmaKristina. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Network of Entrepreneurs Selling Travel (NEST) feted its top-producing members with a European river cruise that returned yesterday. NEST’s annual Elite Retreat recognized the organization’s most prolific advisors with an 8-day sailing from Basel to Amsterdam aboard AmaWaterways’ AmaKristina.
“Like a private yacht with close friends, AmaKristina offered an intimate and elegant setting that was so well-suited to spending quality time with our elite advisors and preferred suppliers,” said NEST president Kathryn Mazza-Burney. “Coupled with the crew’s warm, welcoming style and impeccable service, we and our special guests were made to feel important and cared for, just like the clients these elite professionals serve.”
NEST Elite agent Teri Digirolamo of Castaway Cruises agreed. “The Elite retreat was handled very well. I feel the cruise gave us more time to spend with each other on tours and get to know everyone versus a land package. I was very impressed by the AmaKristina versus the other ships from service, food and excursions,” said Digirolamo.
AmaKristina accommodates 156 guests and sails along Rhine River between Amsterdam and Basel. Boasting spacious staterooms with signature twin-balconies, the ship also offers three dining venues including The Chef’s Table – an intimate dining experience with an exquisite, multi-course tasting menu paired with hand-selected regional wines all at no additional cost. Other features include a comfortable sundeck with running track; heated pool and swim-up bar; convenient elevator with enhanced access to the lower deck and expanded fitness center; hair salon and spa; free Wi-Fi throughout the ship; in-room Entertainment-On-Demand system and complimentary beer and fine wine with lunch and dinner.
“I loved this year’s NEST retreat,” said Leigh Johnston of Diana’s Destinations, a NEST Elite Agency. “It is all about connections in this business and NEST has provided those for me to help my business grow and succeed. I have been on the Rhine River but never sailed with AmaWaterways before and really enjoyed having a balcony. The experience with the hiking and biking made me realize that I have many other clients that would be perfect for this experience. The staff was exceptional and got to know each of us as soon as we boarded. The ship was beautiful. I totally loved the experience. It is so important for us to experience the products we sell so we can advise our clients and help them make the best choices for their vacations.”
SOURCE: NEST press release.
