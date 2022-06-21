Network for a Chance To Win a Free Trip During the 6th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke June 21, 2022
Thailand is open to international travel, including vaccinated visitors without COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements as of May 1.
As the popular and diverse destination welcomes back tourists this summer, travel advisors will want to familiarize themselves with the latest tourism products as well as connect with a variety of Thailand suppliers.
The 6th Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace taking place on Wednesday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET offers the opportunity to do just that through insightful one-on-one pre-scheduled appointments, supplier booths, webinars and other informative sessions.
This summer's virtual marketplace is free to register for and will even feature a slew of exciting prize giveaways, none more coveted than a free trip to Thailand. However, attendees will also have a chance to win a $500 gift card and a variety of other prizes.
Regardless of whether they win, participating travel advisors will come away with an impressive knowledge of the latest products and developments throughout Thailand as well as new contacts and connections that will surely be a benefit to them and their clients.
The one lucky Trip to Thailand winner will be announced during the marketplace's closing event.
