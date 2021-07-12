Network, Learn and Boost Sales With the 2021 Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 12, 2021
The two-day Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo is back this summer.
Taking place July 14-15 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, the ultimate virtual event experience will allow travel advisors to engage and connect with some of the top suppliers around the world for free from the comfort and convenience of their home office.
Participating travel professionals will have the chance to talk with live representatives from destinations, suppliers, cruise lines, tour operators and much more, ultimately emerging with new knowledge and skills to increase bookings and boost their business. What's more, participants will have several opportunities to come away with some awesome prizes.
Attended live by more than 1,100 travel advisors last year, the virtual conference boasts an easy-to-navigate exhibit hall as well as insightful webinars and a networking lounge where travel professionals can connect with each other, share experiences, ask questions and more.
Travel advisors can also stop by a variety of supplier booths offering detailed background on each brand and compelling videos that can be quickly and easily shared with their clients on social media. Attendees will also have the ability to download important information via the expo's virtual briefcase tool, allowing them to take a look later on at their convenience.
Click here to register for this week's Leisure Travel Expo and don't forget to register for the two-day Destination Weddings, Honeymoons and Romance Expo taking place September 22-23.
Visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS