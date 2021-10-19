Last updated: 10:04 AM ET, Tue October 19 2021

New Global Travel Advisor Recognition Program Launches

Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2021

The 1000
The 1000 was developed with assistance from a global travel advisor committee alongside the global C-suite travel executives that make up the organization’s Club Board.

A new travel advisor recognition program has launched today, October 19, called The 1000, the only community of verified, top-producing travel advisors from around the globe.

Industry leaders Tim Morgan, formerly from Virtuoso, and Jeff Sirota, formerly from Small Luxury Hotels of the World, co-founded The 1000 to solve the lack of relevant recognition, rewards and networking opportunities for travel advisors.

“As a new travel industry emerges beyond the pandemic, it is more important than ever that advisors understand how powerful their influence is and that they are receiving recognition that is relevant to them, their clients, and their supplier relationships,” said Morgan. “We are entering a new era that requires a new approach.”

The 1000 provides all verified advisors access to data that compares their own sales success to others in their region, country and throughout the world. Advisors can also enjoy more communication with suppliers and other travel advisors through the club, as well as receive recognition for key successes.

“Knowledge is key,” said Sirota. “Advisors need to understand the influential power of their own sales in carving out new opportunities for themselves. The 1000 will amplify that unique power and give them the proper platform to promote it.”

Ulla Heffel Bolher, CEO of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide and other notable executives also comprise The 1000’s club board.

Applications are open to any travel advisor throughout the world until November 5, 2021. To learn more or to apply, please click here.

Lacey Pfalz
