New Survey Assesses Gender Equity in Travel Industry
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz August 18, 2021
Phocuswright, the travel research company and sister company to TravelPulse within Northstar Travel Group, is calling on employees from every level, gender and business within the travel industry to complete a survey assessing the level of gender equity in the travel and tourism industry.
The short evaluation, which asks questions surrounding gender equity, the impact of the pandemic on women in businesses and more, seeks to determine how the travel industry needs to evolve to promote women in business, especially in leadership roles.
Those who take the survey can then sign up with their emails to receive the official results when they are published. The results of the Gender Equity in Travel Study 2021 will be published later this year and will also include results from a previous survey conducted in 2019 to measure the impact of the pandemic.
"Companies with greater diversity in leadership positions perform better in the marketplace," said Phocuswright managing director Pete Comeau according to Travel Weekly. "Smart decision-making begins with an honest look at gender equity."
Data conducted back in March of 2020 by Phocuswright and Expedia Group found that 70 percent of companies within the travel industry fared poorly in terms of gender equity, with the majority of leadership roles having been assigned to men. The study also noted that the companies that did have women in leadership roles outperformed the others in terms of innovation, with 19 percent higher revenue and were much more likely to outperform other companies both in the long- and short-term.
As 85 percent of consumers within the industry are women, it’s imperative that more individuals in key leadership roles are women.
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) had begun the industry's first Women Initiative earlier this year to promote women and gender equity within all aspects of the industry. According to their research, women make up 54 percent of the global travel and tourism industry's employment, yet only a small fraction of these are in key leadership positions, citing a distinct problem that needs to be faced.
To participate in Phocuswright’s study, please click here
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS