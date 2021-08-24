New Travel Survey Shows 'Industry Renaissance'
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff August 24, 2021
A new survey of consumers has found that now, more than ever, travelers want trusted advice on where and when to take a vacation.
At the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Global Convention in Chicago, Agressor Adventures shared the most recent results of its Consumer Travel Index, which tracks consumer sentiments on a bi-monthly basis.
The survey found that there is a resurgence in the desire for personalized service after a trend toward online booking.
“There is a higher level of uncertainty when it comes to travel nowadays, and consumers need help navigating it all. Travelers enjoy the fact that they can rely on agents to keep up with changing protocols around how to travel safely,” said Lisa Stierwalt, travel agent with Aggressor Adventures. “We can help travelers make informed decisions about any risks that may arise. That added peace of mind that comes with having a direct line to an expert during these unprecedented times and often confusing policy changes is part of the allure of working with a travel agent.”
The first question of the index asked respondents for their reasons for booking a trip through an agent. The results showed that 40 percent of respondents use a travel advisor based on their personalized service offerings, and nearly 60 percent wanted to use an advisor based on the ease of re-booking their trip—a common occurrence in today's travel environment.
Knowledge of the industry and of specific destinations was another important determination for travelers when choosing to use a travel advisor, according to Aggressor's research.
“Travel agents have knowledge, expertise and insight you cannot find through digital booking services. Now more than ever, when people plan to travel, they want a guarantee that their experience will be seamless, safe and unique to their wants and needs,” said Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “As Aggressor team members travel to Chicago for the annual ASTA Global Convention, there’s a renewed sense of optimism about the industry and an excitement for the future.”
Agressor's survey found that 62 percent of respondents want to work with advisors based on their knowledge of the country they plan to visit. Similarly, 44 percent of respondents trust advisors because of their knowledge of customs and protocols.
