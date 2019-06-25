Last updated: 03:37 PM ET, Tue June 25 2019

Nominate Your Favorite Travel Advisor for ASTA Award

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) Janeen Christoff June 25, 2019

Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood Florida, pool
PHOTO: Diplomat Beach Resort is home to this year’s ASTA Global Convention. (Photo by Emily Krause)

As the ASTA Global Convention fast approaches, ASTA is reminding members of the travel industry to nominate their favorite travel advisor for the 2019 ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year Award.

The award is given to an “advisor who has provided exceptional service beyond the normal course of business in a new and creative way in the last 12 months.”

Members of the travel industry can nominate themselves or a colleague. The nominating process is simple. There is an online form to complete that includes the nominee’s contact information as well as 500 words or less that details the story of the travel advisor going the extra mile.

The entry deadline is coming up quick. Nominations must be completed by June 30, 2019.

This year’s ASTA Global Convention is taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, August 25-27 at the Diplomat Beach Resort.

The event includes more than 200 exhibitors, 1,000 attendees and 25 education sessions. Entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author and tech media personality, Randi Zuckerberg, is the keynote speaker and attendees can also take advantage of organized sightseeing opportunities and cruise ship inspections while attending the three-day conference.

