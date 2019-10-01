Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Travel Agents With Week of Thanks
Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, celebrated 1,000 travel agencies across North America with the launch of Partners First – Week of Thank You, an initiative designed to recognize and reward valued partners and reinvigorate the company’s Partners First philosophy.
From Sept. 23-27, 2019, the company celebrated its first-ever Partners First – Week of Thank You by sending packages filled with branded treats and giveaways to many top agencies to acknowledge and inspire them to continue selling the Norwegian Cruise Line experience.
In addition, through its Partners First Facebook page, the Company encouraged travel advisors to submit for a chance to attend the christening ceremony and inaugural sailing of its latest innovative ship, Norwegian Encore, in Miami from Nov. 21-24, 2019. Airfare will be included! Today, Sept. 30, 2019, five winners will be selected and announced on the Partners First Facebook page.
The debut of Partners First – Week of Thank You, follows the appointment of Katina Athanasiou as the Company’s Chief Sales Officer.
“We created the Partners First Week of Thank You to express our sincere gratitude and reinforce our commitment to our valued travel partners,” said Athanasiou. “This is our way of formally showing our thanks to them for allowing us to be a part of their client’s vacation experience. While Partners First - Week of Thank You was just a week-long event, our commitment to our esteemed travel partners remains our top priority year-round. We have much that is new and exciting on the horizon as we start to plan for the 10th anniversary of our Partners First philosophy so stay tuned!”
As part of the outreach effort, nearly 100 Metro Meetings will be held around the country through December 2019. These intimate gatherings provide a forum where travel partners can connect with the Norwegian Cruise Line North American Sales team about topics that enhance advisors’ product knowledge and educate them on the latest Company news. To learn more about these Metro Meetings, advisors should visit the Partners First Facebook page.
Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Encore in Bremerhaven, Germany on Oct. 30, 2019, launching a series of preview cruises allowing partners from all over the world a chance to experience firsthand the Company’s newest ship, including the largest racetrack at sea, the Tony Award®-winning Kinky Boots and a new restaurant concept in collaboration with LDV Hospitality, Onda by Scarpetta.
SOURCE: Norwegian Cruise Line press release.
