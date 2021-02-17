Norwegian Cruise Line's Message to Travel Advisors
With a date for when cruise lines will begin sailing again still uncertain, Norwegian Cruise Line Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou urged travel advisors to look ahead and counsel their customers on future vacations.
“Our mutual clients have been stuck at home and not able to travel for nine months now,” she said. “They are ready to dream, and quite frankly, ready to plan.”
On the itinerary front, the line has mapped out itineraries through 2023.
“From Caribbean island hopping to Alaskan glacier viewing to European explorations, the newly released itineraries offer experiences that will provide travelers with what they have been missing this year – an opportunity to recharge, reconnect and rediscover,” Athanasiou said.
“The new itineraries include noteworthy firsts such as the brand’s first visit to beautiful Nessebar, Bulgaria on Norwegian Jade’s Extraordinary Journeys sailing through the Mediterranean and Black Sea; the debut of Norwegian Bliss at the Royal Naval Dockyard during her seven-day roundtrip voyage to Bermuda from New York; Norwegian Jade’s first visit to Bodrum, Turkey and Paros, Greece during her seven-day roundtrip voyage from Athens, Greece; and more.”
In summer 2022, NCL will call at ports in Greenland first time and debut roundtrip voyages from Cape Town, South Africa, beginning in December 2021.
On board NCL’s newest ships – Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore – guests will find the industry’s only racetracks at sea, open-air laser tag arenas and dedicated virtual reality and gaming complexes.
“In November 2019, Norwegian Encore unveiled the largest and most thrilling racetrack of the fleet at 1,150 feet, with 10 exhilarating turns and four points that extend up to 13 feet over the side of the ship,” Athanasiou said.
“The two-story racetrack allows up to 10 racers to drive at the same time, with the electric go-karts revving up to 30 miles per hour. Also new to the edge-of-your-seat experience is a guest viewing platform located at the center of the track, where bystanders can tag racers with a laser to receive an extra turbo boost.”
In the end, NCL supports its travel partners with “information and tools so they can help design their client’s dream vacation – from determining the promotion that is best suited for a guest, to determining the time of year and destination to visit and discussing how they can vacation as safely and securely as possible,” Athanasiou said.
“We underscore to our advisors the importance of engagement and transparency and encourage them to remain authentic – all while making sure their clients remain informed.”
