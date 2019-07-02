Oceania Cruises Introduces New Online Travel Advisor Portal
July 02, 2019
As a part of its ambitious OceaniaNEXT brand initiative—involving a series of transformational enhancements taking place across its ships and brand platform—Oceania Cruises today unveiled its new online Travel Advisor Center.
The new online agent portal has been thoroughly re-designed to make it more intuitive, and to more easily and efficiently supply Oceania’s travel partners the tools and information they need in order to provide their own clientele with superior service.
Its online booking engine is currently the same one that travel advisors know and trust, but the brand is excited to announce that it will also launch a new and improved online agent booking tool in 2020.
“Our travel advisors are valued experts and we do everything possible to provide them with the most advanced and easiest to use resources in the industry,” stated Nikki Upshaw, Senior Vice President of Sales. “Dedicated entirely to our travel partners, the new Travel Advisor Center allows them to maximize their ability to promote Oceania Cruises, find valuable marketing resources and recommend the Oceania experience in the most efficient and proficient manner possible.”
Specific sections of the upgraded agent portal include:
— Marketing Tools: Here, advisors can access Oceania’s marketing portal to order brochures, download the latest marketing materials, and access lifestyle and ship images to support their sales efforts. Agents will also be able to easily create a co-branded website in just a few steps.
— Sales Tips & Training: This section supplies agents with business-building tools, including access to its Sales Specialist Academy training program and reservation tools. It also provides an overview of Oceania’s special offers and programs—including OLife Choice and the Oceania Cruises Amenity Partnership Program (OCAPP)—as well as details on its competitive group program. Advisors can also access to all the specifics on Oceania’s luxurious ships and the incredible destinations where they cruise, including Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific.
— Travel Advisor Benefits: Here, Oceania’s travel partners can discover details about its competitive Reduced Rate Travel commission program and the Cruise Connoisseur Club—Oceania’s recognition program for high-performing travel agencies.
For more information, visit OceaniaCruises.com/Advisor.
