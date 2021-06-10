Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Thu June 10 2021

Orlando Launches New Video Series for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz June 10, 2021

Orlando, Florida, Lake Eola
PHOTO: Orlando, Florida skyline from Lake Eola. (photo via LUNAMARINA/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Visit Orlando has launched a new website for travel advisors which features on-demand video training about the destination, called Love and Learn Orlando.

The new video training series website provides three different channels of on-demand videos to learn from, showcasing Accommodations, Attractions and Outdoor Adventure. The videos will offer tips on how to sell the destination and provide knowledge to help their clients get the most out of the Theme Park Capital of the World.

As a bonus, Visit Orlando is giving every travel advisor who finishes each channel of the video series the chance to win an Orlando prize package, including a hotel stay and tickets to popular attractions in the city. Advisors must finish the survey at the end of each channel to be entered into the drawing. Advisors have three chances to win if they view all channels and submit their surveys. The prize packages will be awarded weekly through July 29, 2021.

"We recognize it's been a tough year for our travel partners, so we wanted to develop a fun and meaningful learning experience that offers a quick Orlando immersion with the flexibility of on-demand viewing," said Visit Orlando President and CEO Casandra Matej. "The Love and Learn Orlando videos were created specifically for travel professionals to learn how to book attractions and hotels for clients, show detailed views of guest rooms and more."

For more information, please visit Love and Learn Orlando.

