Ovation Travel Group Launches 'Sunday in the City' Program for Agents
Travel Agent November 20, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Participating agents will have opportunities to experience some of the latest and greatest hotels New York City has to offer.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Ovation Travel Group—one of the largest independently owned travel management and luxury leisure companies headquartered in the United States—today is publicly announcing an initiative designed for its travel advisors to experience some of New York City’s most buzz-worthy hotel properties.
TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Palace ResortsHotel & Resort
ASTA Again Lobbies for Agent ExemptionsTravel Agent
“Sunday in the City” is an educational program enabling Ovation’s luxury leisure advisors to enjoy mini-FAM experiences at a mix of hotels that are new, freshly renovated, rebranded or legendary in stature. After this year’s initial success of Ovation’s pilot program featuring several hotel properties, the program is being formalized for 2020.
“With the high number of Ovation clients who travel to New York, it is imperative that our advisors remain at the forefront of knowledge about the city’s impressive array of luxury hotel options,” stated Paul Metselaar, CEO and Chairman of Ovation Travel Group. “Sunday in the City accomplishes that objective in that it further empowers our advisors to make the most appropriate hotel recommendations based on their expertise. As a result, our clientele enjoys even greater peace-of-mind.”
“Sunday in the City has already been a major hit among our participating advisors, and they love getting a taste of the hospitality their clients will experience,” noted Gina Gabbard, Senior Vice President of Luxury and Independent Advisors. “In addition to providing overnight accommodations, each Sunday in the City includes a hotel-hosted cocktail reception for our advisors, a site inspection and dinner at one of the property’s premier restaurants. Then, on the following Monday morning, breakfast is served to our advisors before they depart to commence their week’s business. The overall opportunity allows them to further enrich their expertise.”
Gabbard added that among the five hotels already hosting Ovation’s Sunday in the City have been the InterContinental New York Barclay and The Langham New York. Both properties are two longstanding hotel partners with Ovation.
“We were thrilled to host Ovation Travel Group for Sunday in the City at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue. Not only did it give us the opportunity to show these travel professionals the very best of our hotel, but we were able to showcase our neighborhood and the inside knowledge our Concierge team has about New York City as a destination,” explained Stephanie Younts, Senior Sales Manager, Travel Industry for The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue. “Ovation is a consistent source of strong business for The Langham and we were very excited to be able to further strengthen our relationship with this event.”
According to Gabbard, properties already scheduled to host upcoming Sundays in the City are Equinox Hotels, The Dominick and The Mark.
“Equinox Hotel, Hudson Yards, NYC is thrilled to partner with the world’s leading luxury travel group. Just as Ovation is focused on providing exceptional experiences and services, so too is Equinox Hotels as the brand aims to disrupt the hospitality industry and break barriers,” stated Chris Reed, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Equinox Hotel, Hudson Yards, NYC, Manhattan’s newest luxury lifestyle hotel centered on the principles of movement, nutrition and regeneration. “Sunday in the City is the perfect opportunity for leading travel experts to discover the new flagship hotel, club and spa and truly understand all the meticulous details and offerings incorporated into this game-changing new brand.”
Participating luxury leisure travel advisors from Ovation Travel Group have described how they—and ultimately their clients—benefit from each Sunday in the City.
“Sunday in the City is an invaluable educational program that offers a wonderful way to see and experience a top-tier hotel in New York City as your clients would. There are so many new and greatly refurbished hotels in this city, and the only way to understand them and their relevance to your client is to experience them directly,” explained Vicky Metcalfe, an Ovation travel advisor who has already participated in two of the events.
“I’ve found Sunday in the City to be above and beyond your normal site inspection. It’s experiencing every aspect of the property—from check-in to check-out, plus having two meals (dinner and breakfast) provides a good insight into the dining experience,” said Denese Senno, a luxury travel advisor with Ovation. “Also, it was nice to see the public areas both during the day and at night. It really helps to feel the vibe of the hotel.”
Ovation’s luxury leisure travel division is inviting independent advisors to learn how to qualify for its program by visiting OvationTravel.com/Become-an-Independent.
SOURCE: Ovation Travel Group press release.
For more information on New York City
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS