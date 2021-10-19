Pent-Up Demand Drives New Luxury Travel Trends
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff October 18, 2021
The luxury travel market is being redefined as pent-up demand ignites a transformation in the travel industry.
Global Travel Collection’s Virtual Conference and Trade Show "Elevate" brought together luxury travel advisors and 300 leading luxury travel suppliers where they highlighted new trends in planning, experiences, destinations, transportation and more.
“Our travel advisors are trusted counselors with insider knowledge of emerging trends in the luxury travel space, and they know how to deliver these experiences to their clients seamlessly,” said Angie Licea, president of Global Travel Collection. “They are becoming more of a concierge with their service levels. For the ultra-luxury clientele, these travel advisors travel with their clients to ensure everything is done correctly. They look after their travelers every step of the way, saving clients the time and hassle of having to make any necessary changes to their itinerary on their own.”
When it comes to luxury travel planning, advisors are seeing more first-timers, long booking windows and more.
Luxury is being redefined, said travel advisor Maya George of Tzell Travel Group who noted that luxury travel is now more than expensive five-star hotels and first-class flights and saying that it is the total package from beginning to end, and the connections made through the travel experience.
Tiffany Bowne of All Star Travel Group said that she is seeing people plan farther in advance. booking summer and fall 2022 trips and using travel advisors for the first time.
Scott Davis of ALTOUR has found that clients are willing to pay more for their trips after two years of staying home.
When it comes to destinations, Brazil is drawing luxury clients. According to Wagner Barros of Colletts Travel, “some places in Brazil remind travelers of the Maldives."
Luxury advisors also point out that exotic, far-off destinations are still in demand with travelers looking for specific activities such as sportfishing in Mongolia. George noted that there is also a huge buzz around Zanzibar and Roatan, Honduras.
Private villas are also still very popular, as is privacy as a whole. Amy Blackenship of ALTOUR noted that places where villas and private flights are plentiful such as the Caribbean and Mexico are popular.
Travelers are also looking for experiences that are safe and easy. Luxury travel advisor Leslie Tillem of Tzell Travel Group said clients are constantly asking questions about travel requirements and health and safety protocols. This is expected to continue well into the next few years.
Kamala Cummings of In The Know Experiences said that her clients are looking at travel as a means to rejuvenate their souls. They’re seeking experiences and accommodations that are infused with gastronomy, art and fashion.
For accommodations, luxury doesn't just mean opulence. Travelers are looking for experiential and cultural opportunities. Small boutique resorts and villas are the most sought-after accommodations, along with private yachts, said Linda Seargent of Tzell Travel Group.
Not surprisingly, travel advisors have found travelers want access to resort amenities but with private space.
Travelers also seem willing and open to new ways of travel with advisors seeing more interest in train travel. Quality alone time is underestimated, said George, who noted that travelers are preferring to take longer routes or different methods of travel, such as long, scenic train rides, to get away.
Advisors also noted that cruising is making a comeback and that space travel has piqued the interest of clients.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
For more information on Caribbean, Mexico
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS