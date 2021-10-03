Phocuswright Conference Set for November
Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli October 03, 2021
Seminal events often happen in industries, particularly travel.
You can gauge the moments that effect change like clockwork – from ship and train travel, to the Wright Brothers, to the advent of jet engines, to the repercussions of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Change is inevitable.
But the COVID-19 pandemic did more than just change travel. It created a new era.
Now is travel’s renaissance as it wakens to greater energy and bright possibilities – a time to engage with colleagues, customers and partners with fresh perspective at the annual PhocusWire Phocuswright Conference.
The three-day in-person event begins Nov. 15 in Fort Lauderdale.
Ahead of the end of a price discount, Phocuswright has unveiled the program and latest draft of speakers for its flagship event for 2021.
Once again travel businesses are hiring (if they can!), posting sales and serving customers. Though the pandemic may never truly go away, there is optimism.
The program includes a variety of engaging speakers and topics, roundtable discussions, breakout sessions and keynote speeches, including evaluating our missteps as well as our successes. Is there something broken that needs fixing? An old habit holding us hostage?
Anticipating growth and change is one thing, but charting a course that is profitable, fulfilling and meaningful is another.
We must take stock of the past as we refocus our efforts on the next prize – a healthy and safe environment, an improved travel experience, revitalized destinations, streamlined processes, faster response times, and a fair and diverse workplace.
Get an overview of the conference and sign up today!
