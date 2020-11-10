Propel Your Business From Home at CruiseWorld
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke November 10, 2020
Travel Weekly's annual CruiseWorld event returns for its 10th year this week.
There's still time to register for the three-day virtual event taking place November 11-13 and featuring insights from some of the industry's brightest minds at one of the most pivotal moments in cruising's history.
In addition to learning how to navigate the choppy seas brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic—including how to convert future cruise credits into new bookings and all of the ways technology is changing travel for the better—and networking with leading suppliers and top-performing travel advisors, attendees will have a shot to win a $1,000 prize as part of the Uplifting Travel Advisor of the Year contest.
CruiseWorld's 2020 agenda kicks off with the Carnival Corporation Thought Leadership Series on Day 1 and continues with invaluable peer-to-peer sessions and STAR Advisor Roundtables. Attendees can also look forward to several beneficial workshops and CruiseWorld's trademark Exhibitor Showcase.
Travel professionals might be understandably wary of virtual events after nearly a year spent entirely online but the benefits of attending CruiseWorld haven't gone away.
"My expectations were that this was going to be like every other day filled with Zoom meetings. What made it different was that the programming wasn't stuffy. As attendees, we were being talked with versus being talked to. I was blown away," said Dawn Tinnirello from Castle Dreams Travel.
CruiseWorld is THE place to receive the most current industry updates. With the no sail order recently lifted by the CDC, you’ll want to be tuned in to hear cruise line CEOs and presidents talk sailing plans, safety protocols and projections for 2021. https://t.co/tgVrZbMF7Y pic.twitter.com/uDz1th2A6i— CruiseWorld (@CruiseWorldShow) November 6, 2020
