Last updated: 12:28 PM ET, Tue May 19 2020

Recover Your Business Faster Through TravelPulse's Blue Diamond Resorts Webinar

Travel Agent Blue Diamond Resorts Patrick Clarke May 19, 2020

There's still time for travel advisors to register for TravelPulse's Blue Diamond Resorts Webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m. ET.

This week, moderator Jane Custer will be joined by Sunwing Travel Group's Director of Global Relationships, Todd Kirlik, and Vacation Express President Rene Jongmans to discuss the ongoing global health crisis as well as reveal insights into what advisors can expect in the future, how to talk to clients about rebooking travel and much more.

Travel advisors will have plenty of other chances to expand their knowledge and improve their skills heading into the summer.

TravelPulse currently has four webinars scheduled for June, including an insider's guide to a U.S. villa vacation on June 3 at 2 p.m. ET and a webinar breaking down the "All-Fun Inclusive" concept from Hotel Xcaret Mexico on June 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Travel advisors can also register for previous webinars and view them on demand.

Register for TravelPulse Webinars now.

