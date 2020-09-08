Rediscover Chile Through This Exclusive Training Program
Travel Agent Chile Patrick Clarke September 08, 2020
Travel advisors can learn about the wealth of experiences that await their clients in Chile when they attend this month's "I Dream of Chile Sessions: USA and Canada Edition."
The exclusive online training program will take place every Wednesday in September beginning September 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The four sessions include "Discover Chile" from Food Trip, Melimoyu and LATAM Airlines (September 9); "Chile, Land of Contrasts" hosted by Tierra Hotels, Easter Island Ecolodge and Huilo Huilo (September 16); "Nature and Sustainable Routes" featuring Skorpios, Chiloe Natural and Birds Chile (September 23) and "Food and Wine" hosted by Matetic Vineyards, Santa Cruz Hotel and Majadas de Pirque (September 30).
Participants are able to attend all four informative conferences or simply pick and choose the sessions that interest them and their business.
Travel advisors can click here to register today and will receive an email with a link to attend the day of the conference.
