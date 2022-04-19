Registration for CruiseWorld Now Open
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke April 19, 2022
Registration is now open for Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld trade show bringing together the industry's leading travel professionals and supplier partners.
This year's event will take place inside the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from November 2-4, 2022.
Travel industry professionals looking to both grow and evolve their business can look forward to educational workshops, networking events and a trademark Exhibitor Showcase. Additionally, 2022's event will mark the return of the enlightening Pitch Perfect segments where a panel of suppliers pitches its products to travel advisors' hypothetical clients live on stage. This year's topics will include river cruising as well as multi-generational, group and luxury travel.
CruiseWorld's Select Travel Advisor Recognition (STAR) Program for an elite group of 250 travel professionals will also be back, as will ship inspections on November 5-6. A full roster of ships will be announced in the coming months at CruiseWorldShow.com.
Supplier sponsored workshops will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, November 2-3, when attendees will hear from destinations, cruise lines and other partner suppliers on their latest products and offerings. Meanwhile, peer-to-peer training breakout sessions will take place on Friday, November 4, allowing attendees to build relationships with key suppliers and learn from each other.
Register now to save more than 40 percent and capitalize on the early bird rate of just $175.
You can click here to view the current list of exhibitors in 2022. Suppliers interested in participating in this year's showcase should contact Emmy Morales at emorales@travelweekly.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Fort Lauderdale, Florida
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Become a Certified Belize Travel Expert With Travel Agent Academy
Como 1907 Launches Innovative Charity Auction for Once-In-A-Lifetime Travel Experience to Como, Italy and NFT for Lifetime Tickets
Hopper Launches Travel Agent Training Program For New Agents
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS