Responsible Travel Launches Holiday Trips for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz June 22, 2021
Travel advisors can now immerse themselves in responsible travel with a collection of one thousand holiday trips in over 80 countries with Responsible Travel, a travel company that focuses on activism, immersive experiences and minimizing the negative impact travelers can make on the planet and the communities they visit.
The new trips are best suited for active individuals looking to support local communities and immerse themselves in nature. The newest collection of trips include subcategories like active trips, walking trips, wellness trips, cultural trips and cruise trips.
“Now we’re excited to be able to offer a large and unique, dedicated collection of holidays to travel agents,” said Tim Williamson, Director of Customer Services. “We know that more and more agents are asked about planet-friendly travel options and this collection has a vast range of community-focused, nature-friendly holidays to choose from. We look forward to working with agents and together, making a difference to the future of travel and tourism. ”
Travel advisors can now access the new collection via the company’s website. Travel advisors can receive a ten percent commission on any of the 1,000 responsible travel trips. Whether they’ll be booking for themselves, for groups or for clients, travel advisors can call one of Responsible Travel’s dedicated agents to guide them through the website and to the best trips.
Responsible Travel began in 2001, and has worked to change the way travel is done for twenty years. The trips focus on immersive experiences that help preserve local ecosystems and uplift local communities. On each of the trips’ pages, you’ll find detailed explanations of how the trip helps local communities, as well as tips on how to curb your carbon footprint during your travels.
