Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Offer Instant Booking Bonuses

Travel Agent Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton August 30, 2021

Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex. (Photo via Celebrity Cruises)

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises are celebrating travel advisors in September with an up to $200 Instant Booking Bonus.

The companies hold their own Travel Advisor Appreciation Month in September, in addition to the widely recognized one in May.

The Instant Booking Bonus will instantly give travel partners up to $200 on all new fully deposited bookings throughout September. In addition, any booking created through an online sales platform, such as Espresso or any third-party tool, will receive an additional $10 bonus. These bonuses are on top of earned base commissions.

The Instant Booking Bonus is the next phase of the companies’ RCL Cares program, which was launched in March 2020 to assist travel advisors during the pandemic shutdown.

“We heard loud and clear from our travel partners that the most important thing for them during this difficult time was seeing revenue immediately,” said Vicki Freed, senior vice president-sales and trade support and service, Royal Caribbean International. “We listened and designed this bonus to make sure that travel professionals are seeing an incremental payout at the time of booking.”

“We are so grateful for the continued commitment and passion from the travel advisor community for our company and our industry. We are one community, and this expansion of our RCL Cares program is our way of ensuring we are all taking care of each other as we collectively build back our businesses,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, senior vice president of sales at Celebrity Cruises.

This new bonus is one of the many items Royal Caribbean and Celebrity will be offering during Travel Advisor Appreciation Month. For more information, visit www.LoyaltoyouAlways.com or www.CelebrityCommitment.com.

