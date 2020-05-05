Serenade Punta Cana Beach, Spa & Casino Resort Introduces Travel Advisor Rates
WHY IT RATES: This new resort located in Punta Cana opens in September 2020. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The new five-star Serenade Punta Cana Beach, Spa & Casino Resort, is commemorating “Travel Advisor Day” on May 6, 2020, with special travel agent rates that can be booked now through Oct. 31, 2020, for travel Nov. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021.
Through the special offer, travel advisors can book up to two double-occupancy rooms for up to four nights with rates starting at US$58 per person, per night, based on stays in a luxury Tropical Garden View room.
Travel agent reservations are made by sending an email to sales@serenade.com.do or reservations@serenade.com.do and referencing code TAPROMO2020. A valid IATA number is required and must be presented at the time of reservation. The offer is subject to certain restrictions.
“Celebrating travel advisors is especially important this year after what the travel industry has faced these last few months with the travel agents assisting their clients through all of this,” said Aimee Tejeda, director of sales and marketing, Serenade Punta Cana Beach, Spa and Casino Resort. “As a new resort opening this September, we want to do our part by thanking the travel advisors. We will get through this together and look forward to welcoming travel advisors to experience the resort once this passes,” Tejeda added.
Opening in September 2020, the 603-room all-inclusive Serenade Punta Cana is situated on Playa Cabeza de Toro in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The resort is being developed as a five-star property that provides a value-added experience highlighted by luxury accommodations, gastronomic specialties, day and nighttime diversions that will appeal to families, couples and guests of all ages including a casino, Etra Spa, discotheque, theater, kids and teens clubs, swimming pools and expansive white sand beach.
