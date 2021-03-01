Silversea Extends $200 Bonus Commission Through April 30
Silversea Cruises is offering travel advisors $200 ($255 CAD) bonus commission on all bookings through April 30, 2021.
The offer was extended from its original deadline of Feb. 28, and more voyages now are eligible for this commission.
The bonus commission is now available on new bookings made on any Silversea voyage departing on or after Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
Moreover, the line has also enhanced guests’ flexibility by extending its Cruise with Confidence policy and its reduced deposit initiative.
“During these unprecedented times, we are proud to continue to support our travel partners with special incentives like our bonus commissions offer,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s president and CEO. “We also hope that our valued partners benefit from the flexibility offered to our guests through the extension of our Cruise with Confidence and reduced deposit initiatives. A demonstration of our gratitude for their continued support, these initiatives are our way of recognizing our travel partners’ ongoing contributions. We look forward to strengthening our already strong relationships in the coming years.”
Travel partners can now receive bonus commissions on 275 voyages, from the islands of Oceania, South America, Alaska, Asia, the Mediterranean and much more.
The Cruise with Confidence program now is available for all bookings made by April 30, 2021. The program lets clients cancel up to 30 days before departure on cruises departing before April 30, 2022. They receive a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC) for the amount paid.
Silversea also extended the reduced deposit promotion to 15 percent per suite on any new booking made on or before April 30, 2021. The reduced deposit applies to all Silversea voyages departing before April 30, 2022, with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of a FCC can also use their credit to take advantage of the offer. Moreover, guests can enjoy an Early Booking Bonus when booking a voyage departing on or after June 1, 2021, saving up to 20 percent when they reserve and pay in full by March 31, 2021.
As part of the Cruise with Confidence policy, Silversea is also offering COVID-19 protections: Should a guest or a member of their traveling party test positive within 30 days before the cruise, at the boarding terminal, or during the cruise, or if a guest is unable to meet their cruise or is denied boarding due to government-mandated travel restrictions within 28 days prior to the cruise, or if a guest is subject to mandated hotel quarantine upon their return home, the guest will receive a 100 percent FCC a 100% refund for the total booking amount. For more information on Silversea’s protocols, click here.
