Silversea Promotion Offers Free Expedition Voyage to Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton February 25, 2020
Silversea Cruises is offering travel agents a complimentary expedition cruise for two when they sell three suites between Feb. 1 and April 30, 2020, on any 2020 and 2021 expedition voyage aboard Silver Wind Expedition, Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud (excluding the 2021 Expedition World Cruise and segments).
The “Sell and Sail Free” promotion is open to agents in the U.S. and Canada.
Apple Leisure Group Vacations Announces Top Accounts ProgramVacation Packages
Agents who qualify for the free voyage can choose from more than a dozen eligible expedition sailings in 2020 and 2021.
Options include a nine-day, Vancouver-to-San Diego voyage on Silver Cloud; four Antarctica journeys of 10 to 14 days round-trip from Ushuaia on Silver Cloud and Silver Wind; a 19-day South Pacific cruise from Darwin to Apra aboard Silver Explorer; and Silver Explorer’s 14-day, round-trip from Dunedin to the UNESCO-listed New Zealand Subantarctic Islands.
“Our ‘Sell and Sail Free’ program is our way of showing appreciation and rewarding our travel agent partners for their loyalty and efforts,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director for the Americas. “It’s also an opportunity for agents to enjoy the all-inclusive luxury of Silversea as they gain first-hand knowledge of the uniquely enriching experience that our expedition product offers.”
The “Sell and Sail Free” bookings must be made, and full payment received, Feb. 1 through April 30, 2020, to qualify. Agents who qualify for the free cruise must submit a redemption form to their Silversea account executive noting the qualifying bookings by May 15, 2020. Suite space availability is subject to nondisplacement of revenue.
For details and to obtain the redemption form, travel agents should click here.
For more information on Silversea Cruises, Antarctica, South Pacific, New Zealand
For more Travel Agent News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS