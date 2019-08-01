Last updated: 09:22 PM ET, Thu August 01 2019

South Australia Launches Roadshow in U.S. Major Markets This August

Travel Agent Laurie Baratti August 01, 2019

Map of Australia
PHOTO: Map of Australia. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images / omersukrugoksu)

The South Australian Tourism Commission is bringing thirteen of its top tourism operators on a Trade Roadshow that will journey across North America from August 18 to August 23, 2019.

The Roadshow will be stopping in various U.S. cities, including New York on August 20, Chicago on August 21 and Los Angeles on August 23. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a series of brief, face-to-face meetings (think speed-dating-style) with top travel-trade officials from South Australia. The Roadshow will wrap up in Los Angeles just in time for the North American Australia Marketplace, which takes place during the week of August 26, 2019.

The Roadshow’s aim is to provide a platform for American trade and media to learn about South Australia's unique 'WOW' (Wildlife, Outback, and Wine) experiences that make the state and its coastal capital of Adelaide an unmissable element of any trip to Australia.

More than a dozen presenters will pitch opportunities for travelers to go beyond the traditional travel routes to discover a more authentic, artisan side of Australia. The South Australian Tourism Commission’s WOW campaign invites firsthand exploration of regional vineyards, historic landmarks, and open spaces.

The Roadshow is geared towards travel advisors and wholesalers whose clients would consider themselves to be travelers—as opposed to tourists—and who are seeking authentic luxury, adventure, cultural, culinary and wine, or wildlife experiences.

Planned South Australian operators to be featured during the Roadshow represent such products as luxury accommodations, immersive tour experiences, and renowned wineries. Suppliers scheduled to attend and their respective representatives are as follows:

A Taste of South Australia - Anne Kennedy

Air New Zealand - Joel Arroyo

Discovery Parks - Bianca Sargent

Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism - Nat Kirby

See Adelaide and Beyond - Dallas Coull

Limestone Coast Tourism - Biddle Shearing

Journey Beyond - Marc Leopold

Sea Dragon Lodge and Villas - Steven Lane, Gail Lane

SeaLink Travel Group - Anthea Sommerville

Seppeltsfield Wines - Nicole Hodgson, Rebecca Smith

Small Batch Wine Tours - Matthew Kurko

The Frames - Cathy Edmonds, Rick Edmonds

The Louise Barossa Valley - Emma Wellin

For more information, visit trade.southaustralia.com/events.

Laurie Baratti
