South Australia to Host Adventure Travel World Summit 2020
Travel Agent October 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Hundreds of industry professionals are expected to attend the Adventure Travel Trade Association's first-ever event in Australia next year.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Adelaide, South Australia’s capital, is centrally positioned to allow travelers to take advantage of its WOW experiences, including Wildlife in the Wild, stunning Outback, and incredible Wine. In 2020, Adelaide is excited to announce that it will host Adventure Travel World Summit 2020, the first time the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) has ever held an event in Australia. The ATTA’s annual summit event will take place October 6-9, 2020, drawing hundreds of industry professionals from around the world for several days of educational programming, lauded keynote speakers, one-on-one networking sessions, and exploration of South Australia.
"Adelaide, South Australia is thrilled to be the first Australian destination to host Adventure Travel World Summit 2020," said Brent Hill Executive Director of Marketing at the South Australian Tourism Commission.
Attendees will have the chance to explore the many adventure travel activities throughout the destination, some of which include:
Adelaide and Surrounds
—Climb the Adelaide Oval Roof: A jaw-dropping 160 feet above the vivid green expanse of the Adelaide Oval turf, thrill-seekers can climb skywards for one of the best views in town. The guided 2-hour tour covers about 1 mile, climbing up and down ladders and multiple flights of stairs, walking on open metal grate walkways and stepped bridge. Climbers are harnessed and attached to the railing at all times, but visitors will still need to overcome a fear of heights, especially at the peak of the climb on the Riverbank stand.
—Swim with Southern Bluefin Tuna at Victor Harbor: Reaching top speeds of over 40 miles per hour, Southern Bluefish Tuna are some of the fastest fish in the ocean, and Victor Harbor, just 45 minutes down the coast from Adelaide, is one of the only places in the world where travelers can swim with them. It is incredibly exhilarating watching these massive fish whip pasts swimmers as you float around in the pristine waters of Encounter Bay. This experience is only available at Oceanic Victor.
—Hike around Adelaide: Avid hikers have a variety of stunning hikes to choose from in conservation parks near Adelaide including waterfall hikes at Morialta Conservation Park and trails rich with geological and architectural heritage at Hallett Cove Conservation Park.
—Bike to Glenelg Beach: Rent a bike and ride down the bike path from city center to Glenelg Beach, a gorgeous sandy beach with shaded picnic areas, bustling shops and sidewalk cafes.
Kangaroo Island
—Wildlife Safari: Just a 20-minute flight from Adelaide, depart on a safari-like adventure to discover the wildlife of Kangaroo Island. Australia’s third-largest island is known as the zoo without fences where travelers will experience close encounters with wildlife including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, echidnas, Australian seal lions, platypus, and more. Explore Flinders Chase National Park and see stunning natural structures such as the Remarkable Rocks and Admirals Arch, while meandering through an extensive network of walking trails.
—Swim with Wild Dolphins: South Australia’s clear waters make it the perfect place for a wild dolphin swim. Visitors won’t find an experience like this anywhere else. Specialist tours are available with, Kangaroo Island Marine Adventures.
—Sand Board the dunes on Kangaroo Island: Hire a sandboard at Little Sahara and experience the thrills and spills of sandboarding the massive dunes. This high-adventure activity will satisfy an adventure enthusiast.
Eyre Peninsula
—Swim with Sea Lions: Australian sea lions are a rare species, and Baird Bay on the Eyre Peninsula is the place to swim with them. Wild, but not shy, Eyre Peninsula sea lions will get within inches of swimmers as they duck, dive, roll and race through the water. Specialist tours are available with Baird Bay Ocean Eco Experience.
—Cage Dive with Great White Sharks: South Australia is one of the few places in the world, and the only place in Australia offering the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cage dive with legendary Great White Sharks in their natural habitat. Adrenaline junkies can have this bucket list experience in the waters around the Neptune Islands, which are known worldwide for their high visibility. There is nothing like coming face-to-face with these stunning predators who at their largest grow to six meters in length and weigh more than 2000 kilograms. Specialist tours are available with Adventure Bay Charters, Calypso Star Charters and Rodney Fox Shark Expeditions.
Great Walks of Australia
—Outback | Arkaba Walk: Explore breathtaking outback views in the Flinders Ranges with this 3-night, 4-day luxury walk on a sheep station-cum-conservancy. The walk covers between 7-9 miles of moderately challenging terrain among the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Wilpena Pound (pictured above) and Elder Range. A few key creature comforts for travelers include sleeping under the stars in a deluxe swag, a delicious, chef-prepared three-course dinner, and a good supply of Australian wines and other beverages.
—Riverland | Murray River Walk: The Murray River Walk in the seemingly undiscovered Murray River region of South Australia welcomes a four-day, guided walking tour. Travelers will be immersed in lush, stunning landscapes along the gum trees and will encounter Australia’s iconic wildlife including red and grey kangaroos, emus and a variety of birdlife. Overnight accommodation on a 10 berth luxury houseboat transports guests to their daily destination on this beautiful and well-paced, 25-mile walking tour.
For more information and to register for Adventure Travel World Summit visit https://adventuretravel.us.
SOURCE: South Australia press release.
For more information on Adelaide, Australia
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS