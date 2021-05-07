St. Kitts Tourism Is Celebrating Travel Advisors in May
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff May 07, 2021
The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is celebrating travel advisors in the month of May, recognizing their importance to the rebuilding and rebound of tourism for the Federation.
A series of travel trade activities will take place around the United States to increase brand awareness, improve their knowledge of the destination and current promotions and encourage them to plan their clients’ next great family vacation or romantic getaway.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to show our appreciation and say ‘thank you’ to the loyal and dedicated travel professionals who promoted St. Kitts both before and during the pandemic. It has not been an easy year, but travel is picking up and together we can reinvigorate interest in St. Kitts and offer travelers the rejuvenating getaway they are looking for now,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “St. Kitts has always enjoyed a strong and valued partnership with the travel agent and travel advisor community, and this month we’ll be recognizing and rewarding agents who are eager to learn more about the destination and drive travel to St. Kitts.”
The timing is not a coincidence and coincides with the ongoing Five-Day Getaway promotion with deals from the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Four Seasons Resort Nevis and Montpelier Plantation & Beach.
Travel advisors are invited to complete various actions throughout the month of May to earn points, which are awarded for the following activities:
Book a Trip to St. Kitts: Every agent/advisor who logs a trip in the month of May 2021 (travel dates can be anytime in the future) will receive 500 points. All booked trips should transit through RLB International Airport.
Become a St. Kitts Expert: Each agent/advisor who takes and completes the St. Kitts travel expert course through Travel Agent University will receive 300 points.
Attend Our Webinars: Throughout the month of May, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will host a series of webinars. Two webinars have already been announced, and information on additional webinars will be posted on the St. Kitts Tourism Authority website, shared with the list of subscribed agents and advisors and promoted via its LinkedIn page. For each webinar attended the agent/advisor will receive 200 points.
Two scheduled webinars are as follows: On Tuesday, May 18 at 1 p.m., join the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Kantours and Caribbean Journey Masters to learn why St. Kitts is the cruise port of choice, and on Thursday, May 20 at 1 p.m., join the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Sunlinc to learn why St. Kitts should be on your list for groups.
One-on-One Meetings With the Sales Team: Agents and advisors are encouraged to book a 1:1 meeting with Denise Zimber (denise.zimber@stkittstourism.kn) or Allison Schultz (allison.schultz@stkittstourism.kn). At the completion of each appointment, the agent/advisor will receive 100 points.
The program ends May 31, 2021. Once all of the points are tabulated, for every 1,000 points earned, the participating advisor will be able to redeem the points for a $100 cash reward.
The advisor with the most points will receive a spot on a future fam trip in St. Kitts.
For more information on St. Kitts and Nevis
