Tap Into Romance Travel with the Romance, Weddings & Honeymoons Expo
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz September 09, 2022
From selling luxury all-inclusives for couples’ vacations to helping couples plan the destination wedding or honeymoon of their dreams, romance travel is a niche market that is able to provide sizable commissions for travel advisors who specialize in the niche.
Advisors looking to tap into this travel niche can get an introduction to the market with the Romance, Weddings & Honeymoons Expo, which will be held September 14-15, with the opportunity to win two free vacations simply by attending.
The expo will run both days from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. An open-flow format, registrants will be able to log in when the expo begins and explore the different digital booths on their own time and according to their own interests and goals.
They’ll be able to network with other advisors at the networking lounge, chat with suppliers directly at their individual booths, watch helpful videos and download resources to peruse later.
In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts will offer one live webinar on September 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Called “Playa Resorts – 2022 Weddings & Honeymoons,” the webinar will be hosted by Keli Washburn, the brand’s Business Development Manager.
Advisors who attend the expo will be entered into a random drawing for two different vacations; the more involved they are during the expo, their chance of winning will grow. Prizes are a 4-night stay for two at select Playa Hotels & Resorts or a 3-night stay at the Secrets Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa.
Register to attend the Romance, Weddings & Honeymoons Expo today to learn all about this niche market, how to sell and plan travel for weddings and honeymoons effectively and to get the chance to win one of two trips.
