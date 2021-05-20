Last updated: 11:21 AM ET, Thu May 20 2021

TASC Teams With OECS for Virtual Caribbean Travel Expo

Travel Agent Brian Major May 20, 2021

Alexander Hamilton home in Nevis
The June TASC event will focus on the future of Caribbean tourism. (Photo by Brian Major)

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) is partnering with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to host a June 17 Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo.

The online event will “underscore the urgent need for a regional focus to facilitate economic growth and innovation” while showcasing Caribbean travel segments including destinations, resorts, attractions, airlines and cruise operators.

ADVERTISING
MORE Travel Agent
Capitol Hill USA

ASTA Panel Highlights Travel Industry's Specific Needs

Couple reviews their bookings with a travel agent

How Veteran Travel Advisors Rescued Vacations Disrupted...

Woman working from the computer

Ovation Travel Group Launches Independent Agent Advisory...

The one-day virtual conference will focus on “From Survival to Sustainability – Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism,” and offer workshops, professional training opportunities, discussion groups, networking and social events for travel advisors and consumers.

The conference will also feature an exhibit hall, a networking lounge and an auditorium hosting live events and culturally immersive experiences featuring leading Caribbean travel brands. The agenda will feature travel trade sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST and sessions geared for consumers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are extremely excited about our inaugural showcase and our partnership with the OECS,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC’s founder. “Together, we are focused on rebuilding a more resilient tourism industry in the Caribbean.”

“TASC has a huge North American travel trade network who are eager to get back to selling the Caribbean,” said Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS’ director general. “The OECS is pleased to partner and support TASC on this Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo that will showcase the uniqueness of our region, during Caribbean Heritage Month, and how visitors can experience our environment and culture safely.”

For more information on Caribbean

For more Travel Agent News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Capitol Hill USA

ASTA Panel Highlights Travel Industry's Specific Needs

American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA)

Ovation Travel Group Launches Independent Agent Advisory Board

Club Med Launches Interactive Digital Brochure for Travel Advisors

St. Kitts Tourism Is Celebrating Travel Advisors in May

Access the Insight, Tools To Sell Virgin Voyages With Confidence in 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS