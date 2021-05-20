TASC Teams With OECS for Virtual Caribbean Travel Expo
Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) is partnering with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission to host a June 17 Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo.
The online event will “underscore the urgent need for a regional focus to facilitate economic growth and innovation” while showcasing Caribbean travel segments including destinations, resorts, attractions, airlines and cruise operators.
The one-day virtual conference will focus on “From Survival to Sustainability – Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism,” and offer workshops, professional training opportunities, discussion groups, networking and social events for travel advisors and consumers.
The conference will also feature an exhibit hall, a networking lounge and an auditorium hosting live events and culturally immersive experiences featuring leading Caribbean travel brands. The agenda will feature travel trade sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST and sessions geared for consumers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are extremely excited about our inaugural showcase and our partnership with the OECS,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC’s founder. “Together, we are focused on rebuilding a more resilient tourism industry in the Caribbean.”
“TASC has a huge North American travel trade network who are eager to get back to selling the Caribbean,” said Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS’ director general. “The OECS is pleased to partner and support TASC on this Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo that will showcase the uniqueness of our region, during Caribbean Heritage Month, and how visitors can experience our environment and culture safely.”
