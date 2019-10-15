The Industry’s Best Assemble at Travel Weekly’s CruiseWorld
We’re thrilled that TravelPulse is now a part of the Northstar Travel Group family of brands. With that comes a wealth of additional professional resources for our community. One we’re most excited about is the upcoming CruiseWorld event, produced by Travel Weekly.
The event will take place November 13-15 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center. If you are seeking new skills, expert supplier training, industry certifications or lessons from some of your most skilled peers, all of these goals can be accomplished with the plethora of educational opportunities available at CruiseWorld.
As always, industry top executives will be in attendance to take the stage and inspire. Back at CruiseWorld is the crowd-favorite Mastermind Sales & Marketing panel, several Presidents’ Panels representing a variety of different cruise lines, keynote speeches from CEOs, TW Talks and more.
Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld offers event attendees unprecedented access to the brightest minds in travel each year, and those who attend this fall will benefit from three days of immersion at a training and networking event like no other.
Returning to CruiseWorld, following tremendous success last year, is a pre-event comprehensive training course with The Travel Corporation and several of their brands, taking place at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center on Tuesday, November 12.
On Wednesday November 13, the first official day of the event, supplier partners and event sponsors will offer certification and in-depth training programs. Included on the agenda are presentations from Carnival Corporation, Hawaii Tourism United States and VAX VacationAccess.
This year, Travel Weekly has designed educational tracks based on an advisor’s longevity in the business. Also on Wednesday, attendees can choose to take part in either “New to the Industry: Setting Up My Home-Based Business” or “Advancing Your Business: Expanding Your Luxury Sales & Profitability.”
The program also features a series of panels exploring and supporting success selling niche travel experiences, including Culinary and Cultural Experiences, Adventure and Experiential Travel, Opportunities in Luxury Travel and Family & Multi-Gen Experiences.
Thursday, November 14, brings one-hour supplier training classes from Avalon Waterways, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Hurtigruten, Riviera River Cruises and Viking River Cruises and destination training from Visit Anchorage.
Every facet of the industry will be represented at the signature one day CruiseWorld Exhibitor Showcase also on Thursday, including destinations, tour operators, hotels and resorts, airlines, consortia and host agencies, professional services, transportation and, of course, cruise lines. The full 2019 exhibitor list can be viewed at www.cruiseworldshow.com/exhibitor-list.
One of the most popular and praised aspects of CruiseWorld is the peer-to-peer training workshops. On the final day of the event, Friday, November 15, highly successful travel agency owners and influential members of the industry will share their secrets to success.
Topics include valuable lessons on the following: how to qualify clients; mastering email marketing; hosting a successful cruise night; delivering exceptional customer service; breaking out of your sales niche; creating travel influencer campaigns and more.
Friday's programming will introduce a first-ever “Pitch Perfect: Sell the CruiseWorld Audience Live” during General Session. Five suppliers will join two top national travel agency owners and members of the GTM (Global Travel Marketplace) Advisory Board live onstage.
These advisors will pitch potential client opportunities and travel troubleshooting experiences and demonstrate with the suppliers onstage how to craft the perfect customer experience.
Closing the event, travel advisors will have the opportunity to tour some of the best ships on the water with a record 15 ship inspection opportunities available in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami on November 16 and 17.
The range and variety of topics and speakers at CruiseWorld provide value for all types of travel advisors. The event is an educational and motivational opportunity not to be missed for both newer home-based professionals as well as seasoned and successful veterans.
For more information on Travel Weekly’s CruiseWorld, including the full event agenda and available ship inspection opportunities, visit www.cruiseworldshow.com.
TravelPulse and Agent@Home community members can use the special partner promotion code PULSE to receive a $25 discount off the current event registration rate.
