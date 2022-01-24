The Travel Institute Announces 2022 Webinar Series
The Travel Institute has announced its early 2022 webinar lineup.
This year, the company is offering complimentary agent training on important industry topics from growing your business to best-practice communications and marketing, tax-saving strategies, selling key leisure destinations and more.
“There’s something for everyone,” shared Carla Smith, CTA, director of membership for The Travel Institute, who oversees the non-profit’s Professional Educators Program, or PEP, from which webinar speakers are regularly sourced. “Our 2022 webinars are knowledge-packed with thought leaders sharing insight on timely topics and the singular focus of helping agents have greater success. Agents will leave these sessions smarter, more capable and with increased motivation to help them do things differently—and better—behind their desk and in front of their clients."
Webinars begin on January 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. EST.
First up is Grow Your Travel Business by Design, hosted by author, motivational speaker and personal business coach Mike Marchev, CTC. The session includes steps for growth, bringing your business to life with higher profits and greater personal satisfaction. Participants will receive nearly two dozen sales and marketing ideas as well as business-building tips, a proven twelve-word marketing strategy and a four-word sales philosophy that will differentiate them from their peers.
On February 1, 2022, at 2 p.m., An Inside Look at the IRS and Tax Saving Strategies includes information on little-known IRS tax rules and specific ways you can save on your income taxes with Phil Liberatore, CPA, and David Maracine, CPA.
The 3 Factors that Influence Someone Opening Your Email provides travel advisors with information on raising email open rates. Dana Zificsak, CTIE, founder, TA Sales Lab and Guts, Grit, Goals LLC, teaches training on how to write your email subject line so it draws attention using top-performing words, avoid being marked as spam and get people to start reading your content in preview before even opening the email. Wrapping up with Q&A, agents will walk away able to inspire traveler bookings instead of the “delete” button. The webinar takes place February 15, at 1 p.m. EST.
Other webinar topics taking place through April include Increase Your Digital Footprint, Find New Leads and Increase Marketing Success, Antarctica: Explore the Options, Italy and the Intangible Value of Using a DMC, Cover Your Assets...Before You’re Sued and A Master Class on Making FAM Trips Work.
The Travel Institute’s Professional Educators Program roster includes trainers, educators and speakers from both inside and outside the travel industry. Webinars are limited in space so it is recommended that travel advisors sign up early.
