The Travel Institute Announces 6th Annual Promote Your Professionalism Event
Travel Agent The Travel Institute June 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: An enhanced CTA course offers a new interactive learning program. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
The Travel Institute’s 6th Annual Promote Your Professionalism month kicks off July 1. In addition to scholarships, this year’s event coincides with the release of an enhanced CTA course utilizing the recently announced new interactive learning platform, the launch of a new online validation tool for certified graduates, and free webinars.
To qualify for a scholarship, individuals must complete The Travel Institute’s scholarship application form available now through the end of July.
“We anticipate a record number of applicants again this year, given the marketability and portability of our certifications and the importance of agent differentiation in an industry with widely varying, difficult-to-discern agent capabilities,” stated Diane Petras, CTIE, president, The Travel Institute. “Our annual scholarship program is one of our most visible and far-reaching commitments to the vitality and future of our industry,” Petras said.
“I can’t stress the importance and success rate of this program after completion!” agreed Rowanne Gallo, CTC, Globetrotters, Ltd. “My agency’s bookings and revenue increased exponentially,” she said, explaining certification has made a significant difference in her business.
With The Travel Institute’s continued commitment to bringing high-quality, advanced learning techniques to the travel industry, it has added an enhanced CTA course as the latest in a growing library of online courses that takes advantage of new training technologies. The new platform has an interactive user interface, refreshed graphics, dynamic learning tools, and responsive design—all in an effort to further increase comprehension and retention.
Throughout July, travel agents can enroll in the new Certified Travel Associate, CTA, Certified Travel Counselor, CTC, or Certified Travel Industry Executive, CTIE, programs and qualify to receive a 50-percent savings, thanks to the generous scholarships from The Travel Institute Fund. Depending on selected coursework, the value may be as high as $275 off standard pricing.
Supplementing the certification-scholarship offers are interactive webinars and weekly communications, all focused on professional development, branding, and differentiating yourself. July Webinars include:
—July 2, 1 p.m. EDT: The new CTA Certification Program
—July 11, 3 p.m. EDT: New Marketing Tools that Set You Apart!
—July 16, 2 p.m. EDT: How to Promote Your Value Using Social Marketing
—July 24, 2 p.m. EDT: How to Be Magnetic Online
—July 30, 1 p.m. EDT: Professional Development Webinar-Northern India and Ethiopia
All sessions are free, but advanced registration is required, and availability is limited. In addition, webinars on specialization, certification, and new agent training are also offered in July.
Complementing Promote Your Professionalism month is the launch of Digital Credentials, a new online validation tool for certified graduates. In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, CTA, CTC, and CTIE certification enables graduates to differentiate themselves, and digital credentials make it easier for agents to share that differentiation with colleagues and consumers. Learn what certified graduates say about the value of certification:
“I believe certification is one of the absolute best ways to promote YOUR professionalism every single day of the year. Having those three little letters after your name is no small thing. It shows your current and future clients that you’re invested in yourself, in your brand, and in your expertise,” commented Vicki Freed, CTC, Royal Caribbean International.
“As a travel professional, certification is an important piece of reflecting my dedication to the profession. It helps build credibility and opens up dialogue around what the certification is and what I did to earn it. Take the time and invest in yourself by taking the certification. I highly recommend completing any training that is going to reinforce your commitment to this profession. Once done, share it with everyone and have the conversation so they know you are a professional travel expert committed to learning and growing. They will definitely feel validated in doing business with you and want your expert opinion in planning their vacation,” shared Drew Daly, CTIE, World Travel Holdings.
“My certification is recognized and respected by more people than I thought would know what it means. I believe it has given me a leg up in confirming my level of expertise to potential clients. Also, suppliers take me more seriously when I give them my card at travel shows because they know I have invested in my business. No matter how long you have been in business, there will be information here for you to benefit from by taking this course. Worth every minute and dollar,” shared Shari Vick, CTA, Memorable Times.
SOURCE: Travel Institute press release
For more information on The Travel Institute, United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS