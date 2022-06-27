The Travel Institute's Promote Your Professionalism Campaign Gets Underway
Travel Agent The Travel Institute Janeen Christoff June 27, 2022
The Travel Institute has launched its 9th Annual Promote Your Professionalism (PYP) campaign.
The program runs through July and allows travel professionals the opportunity to utilize scholarship funds to strengthen their business skills and travel industry knowledge.
“Being a great agent takes more than loving travel; it takes time, effort and expertise,” asserted Diane Petras, CTIE, president of The Travel Institute. “Certification takes agents with passion and ensures they have the capabilities they need to be successful for themselves, their travelers and their teams,” she explained.
The Travel Institute has assisted thousands of students with endowed scholarships across its flagship, 3-tier certification series.
In order to apply, travel advisors need to complete The Travel Institute’s scholarship form, which is available through the end of July. They can select the Certified Travel Associate, CTA, Certified Travel Counselor, CTC, or Certified Travel Industry Executive, CTIE, program. Each program is designed for a particular career stage.
Linda Ann Luizza, CTA, Treasures in Travel, says getting certified changed both her confidence level and her income level. “I wish I would have taken the course earlier,” she reflected. “Travel Institute certification is one of the best resources I’ve ever found; it increased my knowledge in all areas of the travel industry and has given me so much confidence selling that I’ve doubled my bookings,” she shared.
Those applying for the CTA, which is the first level of certification, will benefit from the newly updated 10th edition released at the beginning of this year. The whole program was updated and now includes two new sections: Marketing and Promoting Your Business and Accepting and Processing Payments.
“Your travel agent career is a long-term investment,” remarked Lea Diele, CTIE, VTA, senior director for Educational Services with Travel Leaders Network. “Investing in a CTA, CTC, or CTIE certification only enhances your career and gives you lifelong professional growth. This kind of growth and expertise should be center stage as you chart your career in the travel industry today,” she continued.
In addition to certification, graduates gain access to supplier booking incentives, online marketing tools, and inclusion in The Travel Institute’s Certified Travel Agent Directory.
In addition to the scholarships, the PYP campaign includes free educational opportunities:
July 13, 2 pm EDT: How to Have a 6-Figure Travel Business with 5-10 Clients Per Year; Tami Santini, Founder, TamiSantini.com, Entrepreneur, Creator of 20K system and toolkit
July 18, 2 pm EDT: Copywriting ‘Hacks’ for Travel Agents: How to Pull in Prospects & Increase Engagement; Emily Matras, Owner, Bon Vivant Copy
July 21, 3 pm EDT: Turning Your Credentials into Cashflow; Anne M. Smith, CTIE, ECC, Owner, Travel and Events Extraordinaire
“It’s really quite simple. The better agents are, the better we all are as an industry,” explained Guida Botelho, CTIE, director of education for The Travel Institute. “Highly trained, certified travel agents clearly play a critical role in our collective success.”
