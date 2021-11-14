Top Travel Agency Winners at the 2021 Travvy Awards

Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Sun November 14 2021

2021 Travvy Awards.
2021 Travvy Awards. (photo via Eric Bowman)

This year's Travvy Awards, taking place in Miami during the three-day CruiseWorld event on November 11, are celebrating the hard work of everyone in the travel industry after this pandemic.

It has been a long couple of years for the travel industry, especially for travel advisors and travel agencies.

Many host agencies, consortia and agency franchises stepped up for their agents during the pandemic and are now being honored for their efforts.

Here are the agencies taking home top honors at this year's Travvy Awards:

Best Host Agency:

Gold-Cruises Inc. and Cruise Planners
Silver-Avoya Travel
Bronze-Nexion Travel Group

Best Retail Travel Agency Group:

Gold-Travel Leaders Network
Silver-Signature Travel Network
Bronze-World Travel Holdings

Best Travel Agency Consortium Cooperative or Franchise Group:

Gold-CruiseOne/Dream Vacations
Silver-Cruise Planners
Bronze-Travel Planners International

Best Host Agency Website & Customer Service:

Gold-AvoyaTravel.com
Silver-Nexion.com

