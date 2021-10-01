Tourism Australia Updates the Aussie Specialist Program
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff October 01, 2021
As Australia moves closer to opening its borders to visitors once again, Tourism Australia has given its Aussie Specialist program a new look and feel with more functionality for users.
The Aussie Specialist Program, which operates in conjunction with Australia’s State and Territory Tourism Organisations, has greater personalization, faster qualifying times and shorter, more interactive training modules.
The investment in updating the program comes at the right time, according to Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison, who noted that frontline travel sellers "turned to the Aussie Specialist Program over the past 18 months to learn and position themselves as champions for Australian travel once borders reopen."
“Australia remains one of the most desirable travel destinations in the world and the Aussie Specialist Program helps to ensure we will be in the best possible position to convert travel demand into bookings as soon as borders reopen,” Harrison said. “We now have more than 26,000 qualified Aussie Specialists worldwide and hope the new program will allow more agents to complete their learning so they too can best sell Australian tourism experiences.”
In conjunction with the launch of the new and improved specialist program, Tourism Australia is inviting its Aussie Specialists to the inaugural Australia Global Summit, a virtual event that will take place on November 16, 2021. All Aussie Specialists and distribution partners are invited to take part in the event, free of charge.
The summit will be a three-hour online event that includes inspiring keynote speakers, energizing storytelling chapters, informative education sessions and on-demand content. It will be available in nine languages and is jointly promoted by Tourism Australia and all eight state and territory tourism partners.
In addition to the updated specialist program, Tourism Australia launched Australia 365, a global, always-on virtual trade hub that registered buyers can use to connect with more than 2,0000 suppliers. The new platform provides the global distribution partners and Aussie Specialists the opportunity to share, train, update and connect throughout the year.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience Italy's Marquee Destinations Like Never Before With VRetreats
For more information on Australia
For more Travel Agent News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS