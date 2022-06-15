Tourism Cares and WeTravel Launch Sustainable Tourism Education Course
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz June 15, 2022
Tourism Cares, a non-profit dedicated to sustainable tourism practices both environmentally and otherwise, has partnered with WeTravel, a leading booking and payments platform for multi-day travel businesses, to launch a WeTravel Academy course called Introduction to Sustainable Tourism to help travel businesses become more sustainable.
Introduction to Sustainable Tourism offers ten modules and takes one hour to complete. Led by Tourism Cares’ Director of Community Impact John Sutherland, it includes topics such as offsetting carbon emissions, sourcing sustainable suppliers and ways to promote equal opportunities for women.
The WeTravel Academy launched in December 2021 as a free education hub for members of the travel industry to learn about a variety of subjects, from inclusivity to sustainability, social media management and more. About 3,000 travel businesses have utilized its resources since its inception, which include e-books, guides, blog posts, courses and more.
“It is our goal to unite, inspire and activate the industry toward positive change,” said Greg Takehara, CEO of Tourism Cares. “We’ve found that it isn’t always about what your organization is going to do but what we as individuals are going to do within our organizations – we all have a responsibility.”
“Having an introductory course on sustainable tourism so widely available on the WeTravel Academy platform will allow people from businesses throughout our industry to get informed, engaged, and push for change. We are excited for the partnership and for WeTravel’s dedication to supporting industry professionals with education,” continued Takehara.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS