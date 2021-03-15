Last updated: 12:43 PM ET, Mon March 15 2021

Tourism Renaissance to Hold Online Event with Conferences, Exhibitions

Travel Agent March 15, 2021

Family in protective face masks at airport.
PHOTO: Family in protective face masks at airport. (photo via ArtMarie / E+)

WHY IT RATES: Tourism Renaissance is ready to help bring travel back to the masses.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.

A three-day interactive online summit beginning March 23 through March 26. The summit is hosted in CET but opening session is 8:30 a.m. PST.

Come join over 69 speakers and roundtables focusing on the challenges to overcome for travel in the post-COVID world, new technologies, new buying patterns, changes in the customer experience, conscious travel, eco, wellness safety, a shift to direct booking, and other evolving models like farmcations, vancations, workcations and so much more.

See https://tourismrenaissance.com for information on the event of how to attend, sponsor, exhibit or speak. A list of speakers and exhibitors can be found there. Tickets are $19/$25 and commission given on additional sales. At date of release there were 3500 attendees from all parts of the globe and all sectors.

The COVID-19 lockdowns have all but decimated the business, what will it look like post-COVID? We know that not only are there re-opening challenges and safety concerns but after being in for a year and continuing to work virtually, people will yearn for nature and far different experience.

Travel as we knew it will not return, be on the edge of the new trends.

All together, we hold the key to a better tourism industry focused on the sharing economy, with new technologies, more safety, ecosustainability and added revenue beyond the past. We aim to take effective actions right at the end of the event.

SOURCE: Tourism Renaissance press release.

