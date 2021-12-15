TourRadar Partners With Flight Center Travel Group
Travel Agent Lacey Pfalz December 15, 2021
TourRadar has created a partnership with Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT), one of the world’s largest travel retailers and corporate travel managers based in Australia, to help FLT’s travel advisors to simplify their booking process for multi-day adventures and tours.
The new partnership is aimed at making what travel advisors do on a daily basis more efficient. Prior to the TourRadar integration, FLT’s advisors had to go through multiple steps on several different web pages or portals. With the new integration in place, they can use one login and one portal using Flight Centre’s ‘Helio’ portal.
“We want to make it easier than ever for travel advisors to book their customers on any of the 50,000 multi-day adventures we have aggregated in our platform,” said Travis Pittman, co-founder and CEO of TourRadar. “The integration with Flight Centre will simplify the booking process with the operators they work with and it will create more efficiencies for their agents.”
Advisors with Flight Centre will be able to use the full integration by summer of next year.
“Our integration with TourRadar is part of our larger tech-forward initiative to bring more efficiencies to our sales process and create a better experience for our agents and their customers,” said Nick Lucock, EMG Global Land Supply at Flight Centre Travel Group.
This news comes after TourRadar’s Adventure Together online event brought the announcement that TourRadar now provides ways for advisors to earn commission when booking tours on the platform.
For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Argentina Celebrates Pride Month as a Leading LGBTIQ+ Destination in Latin America
For more information on United States
For more Travel Agent News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS