travAlliancemedia Announces TravelPulse Mexico
Travel Agent September 03, 2019
travAlliancemedia, North America's largest travel media technology company with operations in the United States, Canada, in English (TravelPulse.ca), and in Quebec (TravelPulseQuebec.ca) in French, continue you on their path of international expansion in the Mexican B-B space.
The group has earned a solid reputation for focusing their efforts on the needs of travel agents. After the highly successful launch in the Canadian market, the business is taking the recipe for success to Mexico.
The new site will focus solely on the needs of professional travel agents throughout Mexico with editorial and video content focusing on local travel industry news, event coverage, and ongoing changes within the industry.
John Kirk, President and Editor in Chief of the Canadian operation will also oversee the new business in Mexico.
“We view the opportunity in Mexico almost identical to what we saw in the Canadian market,” said Kirk. “As was the case in Canada, we felt the trade outlets had become stagnant and really hadn’t provided any material change as to how professional travel agents received their daily industry news. Agents in Canada love what we do and how we are doing it. We have grabbed a significant piece of market share in a very short period of time. We will bring a fresh new voice, delivering news for agents across Mexico."
The launch is welcome news for advertisers who need to reach agents in all three markets. Tourist boards, Airlines, Hotels groups, Advertising agencies and others, now have an all in one solution for their trade marketing and communications needs. The ability to reach travel professionals in French for the market in Quebec, English in the United States as well as Canada, and Spanish for Mexico is something which has never been available previously.
“The announcement regarding the launch of Travel Pulse in Mexico is exciting news,” said Ash Tembe, Vice President Global Filed Sales for AIC Hotel Group. "We’ve always relied on travAlliancemedia as an effective means to communicate our message in Canada and the US. With their addition of Mexico, it will simplify our communications process when we need to communicate in all three markets.”
Alfonso Sumano, former Director, North America for the Mexican Tourism Board, added “travAlliancemedia was a strong partner for the Mexican Tourist Board during my tenure. Not only were they a critical component on how we communicated our message to travel agents in the U.S. and Canada, in French and English, but their role in the development and distribution of the highly successful Visit Mexico University program was invaluable. With them operating in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, it will be welcome news to people looking to reach travel agents in these markets."
“Content is King. Quality content is even better,” said Kirk. "Having credible, and highly reputable journalist in place will be key to our success. We are in the final stages of negotiation with our editorial team and will be making an announcement shortly regarding appointments” he concluded.
Further updates regarding launch dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information on Mexico
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS