Travel Advisors Hosting COVID-19 Long-Haulers Group Retreat
Travel Agent AMResorts Claudette Covey November 30, 2020
Dreams Vacations’ travel advisors Shane and Jessica Gray, who contracted COVID-19 in April, are using their own experience to help others with lingering symptoms through the COVID-19 Long-Haulers Group Retreat at Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya on Oct. 7, 2021.
Retreat participants will be able to book stays from three to seven nights at the resort.
The idea for the retreat came to fruition when the two agents traveled to Mexico to recuperate.
“As someone who has experienced first-hand the toll that COVID-19 can take on the mind and body, I have recently experienced the safety, healthy and liberating healing powers of traveling to a beautiful resort in Mexico,” said Shane Gray.
“We are inviting long-haulers and all who have been affected by COVID-19 to travel with us for this physical and mental retreat. The pandemic may have affected your health, your life or a loved one, but it does not have to continue negatively impacting your mental and emotional well-being.”
The retreat will focus on relationship building, rejuvenation and recovery, and include such daily activities as yoga, snorkeling, swimming with sea turtles and more.
“We selected this destination and property because they are following strict health and safety protocols to keep their guests, staff and community safe and healthy,” said Jessica Gray.
“This is truly a unique travel opportunity that will provide a great therapeutic retreat for mind, body and spirit.”
Rooms can be reserved with a $50 per person deposit made by Dec. 15 or $250 per person deposits made after Dec. 15.
Prices start at $735 per person for three nights. Participants who book a fourth night will receive a fifth night free.
For more information, call Jessica Gray at 269-282-0842; email Jgray@DreamVacations.com; or visit JGray.DreamVacations.com.
For more information on AMResorts
For more Travel Agent News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS